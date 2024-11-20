Apple TV+ is teasing Wonder Pets: In the City, a new animated kids series.

"These heroic classroom pets live in a kindergarten in New York City and travel all around the globe in their amazing 'Jetcar' to rescue animals in musical, mini-opera-themed adventures," an official synopsis reads.

The streaming platform released a trailer Wednesday that shows guinea pig Izzy, bunny Zuri and snake Tate preparing to rescue a hedgehog.

"They're little heroes with big hearts," the narrator says. "The wonder of friendship saves the day."

Victoria Scola-Giampapa, Vanessa Huszar and Christopher Sean Cooper Jr. all lend voices to the series.

The show starts streaming Dec. 13.