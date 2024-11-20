Preschool series 'Wonder Pets' features brave team of classroom pets
UPI News Service, 11/20/2024
Apple TV+ is teasing Wonder Pets: In the City, a new animated kids series.
ADVERTISEMENT
"These heroic classroom pets live in a kindergarten in New York City and travel all around the globe in their amazing 'Jetcar' to rescue animals in musical, mini-opera-themed adventures," an official synopsis reads.
The streaming platform released a trailer Wednesday that shows guinea pig Izzy, bunny Zuri and snake Tate preparing to rescue a hedgehog.
"They're little heroes with big hearts," the narrator says. "The wonder of friendship saves the day."
Victoria Scola-Giampapa, Vanessa Huszar and Christopher Sean Cooper Jr. all lend voices to the series.
Copyright 2024 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.