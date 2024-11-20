Suits star Gabriel Macht will return for the show's upcoming spinoff.

Deadline reported Wednesday that Macht will reprise his character Harvey Specter in a recurring role on the NBC series Suits: L.A.

Macht originally portrayed Specter throughout Suits' nine-season run on USA Network. Sources said the actor will have a three-episode arc in the spinoff.

Macht confirmed the news on Instagram with a video showing him wearing a shirt embroidered with the initials "H.S." and slipping on a pair of shoes labeled "Harvey."

"When an old friend is in need... it's time to take care of things and make those very 'things' right," he captioned the post.

The video was set to "Greenback Boogie" by Ima Robot, the Suits theme song.

Suits: L.A. is a legal drama created and executive produced by Suits creator Aaron Korsch.

Arrow actor Stephen Amell stars as Ted Black, a former federal prosecutor from New York who now represents powerful clients in Los Angeles. The character finds his firm at a crisis point.

Along with Macht, the original Suits starred Patrick J. Adams, Rick Hoffman, Meghan Markle, Sarah Rafferty, Gina Torres, Amanda Schull, Dule Hill and Katherine Heigl.