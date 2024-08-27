Stars Anitta, LL Cool J, Karol G and Shawn Mendes will perform live at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards on Sept. 11 at 8 p.m. EDT.This will be Anitta's third year performing at the Awards show. She will sing "Savage Funk," "Alegria" and "Paradise." Anitta will be joined by Fat Joe, DJ Khaled and Tiago PZK.LL Cool J will return to the VMA stage this year after 2023's 50th Anniversary of Hip-Hop tribute. The rap legend will perform songs from his upcoming album, The Force.This will be Karol G's second VMA performance. In 2023, she performed "Oki Doki" \/ "Ta Ok."Mendes, whose album, Shawn, is set to drop on Oct. 18, will perform his new songs. It will be the fourth time he has performed on the VMA stage.Other performers include Blackpink's Lisa, Lenny Kravitz, Benson Boone, Chappell Roan, Halsey, Camila Cabello, GloRilla, Rauw Alejandro and Sabrina Carpenter.Megan Thee Stallion will host the VMAs and Katy Perry will perform her hits and receive the Video Vanguard Award.Taylor Swift leads the nominees with 10 nominations, followed by Post Malone with nine nominations.Swift won four MTV VMAS in 2023.