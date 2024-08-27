RuPaul's Drag Race UK announced its Season 6 guest judges on Tuesday.

The lineup includes Simon Le Bon, Alison Goldfrapp, Mabel, AJ Odudu, Amanda Holden , Beverley Knight, Kristen McMenamy, Claire Richards and Siobhan McSweeney, who will compliment and critique the new queens.

They will join the panel alongside regular judges RuPaul, Michelle Visage, Alan Carr and Graham Norton. Alexandra Burke will return as a vocal coach and Claudimar Neto as a choreographer, with Aaron Renfree joining Neto this season.

RuPaul's Drag Race UK will air on WOW Presents Plus this fall in the U.S. and select territories as well as on BBC Three and BBC iPlayer in the UK.

The premiere date and the contestants are yet to be announced.

Ginger Johnson, of County Durham, was the winner of Season 5 of Drag Race UK.

In other Drag Race news, Lemon was announced Friday as the winner of Canada's Drag Race: Canada vs the World Season 2 and RuPaul's Drag Race Global All Stars premiered on Aug. 16.