What Not to Wear icons Stacy London and Clinton Kelly are reuniting to host and executive produce a new fashion show for Prime Video.

ADVERTISEMENT

The eight-episode docu-series, Wear Whatever the F You Want, marks the first time the duo will have collaborated on camera in more than a decade.

"The world has changed a lot since the run of What Not to Wear, and, thankfully, so have we. These days, we have zero interest in telling people what to do, based on society's norms -- because there are no more norms!" Kelly and London said in a statement Monday.

"However, style is still an important form of communication, and we're excited to show new clients how to align their personal messaging with their life goals. It's time to celebrate individual style, not prescribe it."

What Not to Wear ran on TLC for 10 seasons from 2003 to 2013.