Brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher, who have famously feuded for more than a decade, are getting their band Oasis back together for a 2025 concert tour.

"Oasis today end years of feverish speculation with the confirmation of a long awaited run of UK and Ireland shows forming the domestic leg of their OASIS LIVE '25 world tour," the group's website said.

"Oasis will hit Cardiff, Manchester, London, Edinburgh and Dublin in the summer of 2025. Their only shows in Europe next year, this will be one of the biggest live moments and hottest tickets of the decade."

The tour is expected to expand outside of Europe later in the year.

"The guns have fallen silent. The stars have aligned. The great wait is over. Come see. It will not be televised," the musicians said in a statement Tuesday.

The band last performed together in 2009. They are known for their songs "Champagne Supernova," "Supersonic," "Don't Look Back in Anger," "Wonderwall" and "Acquiesce."