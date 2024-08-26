Everybody Still Hates Chris, a new animated show from Comedy Central, will premiere in September.

Chris Rock will narrate the series as "Adult Chris," with the younger version of Chris to be voiced by Tim Johnson Jr.

The original show, Everybody Hates Chris, was a live-action series based on Rock's lived experiences and aired on UPN and The CW between 2005 and 2009.

Rock also executive produces the new animated series, which details his "experience growing up as a skinny nerd in a large working-class family in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn, during the late 1980s."

The voice cast also includes Terry Crews as Chris' father, Julius, Tichina Arnold as Chris' mother, Rochelle, Ozioma Akagha as his sister Tonya, Terrence Little Gardenhigh as his brother Drew and Gunnar Sizemore as his best friend Greg.

The show premieres Sept. 25 at 10 p.m. EDT on Comedy Central.

All four seasons of the original Everybody Hates Chris are available to stream on Paramount+.