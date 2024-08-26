Peacock announced Monday it has ordered the series PONIES. Emilia Clarke will star and executive produce.

Set in 1977 Moscow, Clarke will play Bea, a secretary at the American Embassy. Bea and Twila become CIA operatives after their husbands are killed.

Twila has not been cast yet. Bea speaks Russian as the daughter of immigrants, while Twila is from small-town America.

PONIES stands for "Persons of no interest," which is how Bea and Twila begin as secretaries.

Susanna Fogel and David Iverson co-created the show. Iverson will showrun and both will executive produce, with Fogel directing.

PONIES marks Clarke's return to television following Game of Thrones and Marvel's Secret Invasion. She is also set to star in Criminal for Prime Video.