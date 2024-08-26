The prequel to the post-apocalyptic Quiet Place movies will begin streaming on Paramount+ Tuesday.

A Quiet Place: Day One stars Lupita Nyong'o as Sam, a hospice patient who is in New York City when sound-hunting aliens invade the city. The monsters cannot see but the smallest sound causes all but certain death.

Joseph Quinn plays Eric, who joins Sam and her cat on their quest to survive.

"Creating a big, splashy movie without a lot of dialogue comes with its challenges, but the trust that Joe and I forged over our months of filming together translated to the screen in ways I could have never predicted," said Nyong'o on social media. "He is a brilliant actor, friend, press buddy and human, and it was an honor to play this role alongside him."

Djimon Hounsou reprises his role as Henri.

Day One broke records for the franchise, bringing in $100 million globally when it opened in June.

John Krasinski was a producer on the prequel. Michael Sarnoski directed.