South Korean girl group Oh My Girl is back with new music.

The K-pop group released the EP Dreamy Resonance and a music video for the song "Classified" on Monday.

The "Classified" video shows the members of Oh My Girl emerge from a dollhouse-like set into a green garden. Toward the end of the video, the camera zooms out to show the dollhouse was a set in a theater.

The garden may reference Oh My Girl's fifth EP, Secret Garden (2018).

Dreamy Resonance also features the tracks "Start Up," "La La La La," "Sway (You & I)," "Love Me Like You Do" and "Heavenly."

The album is Oh My Girl's first EP since Golden Hourglass in July 2023.

Oh My Girl consists of Hyojung, Mimi, YooA, Seunghee, Yubin and Arin. The group made its debut in 2015.