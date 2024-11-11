Singer and actress Andra Day is joining the Season 2 cast of Percy Jackson on Disney+.

The United States vs Billie Holiday star will play Greek goddess Athena in the series -- and Annabeth's mother.

"I can't wait to bring her to life and work alongside such talented actors," Day said in a video on Instagram on Sunday.

Season 2, based on Rick Riordan's The Sea of Monsters, is the sequel to The Lightning Thief in the Percy Jackson & the Olympians series. The adventure series follows demigod Percy Jackson (Walker Scobell) and his best friends Annabeth Chase (Leah Sava Jeffries) and Grover Underwood (Aryan Simhadr).

In August, Disney+ announced that Sandra Bernhard, Kristen Schaal and Margaret Cho joined the Season 2 cast as the Gray Sisters -- Anger, Tempest and Wasp, respectively.

The series is currently filming in Vancouver.