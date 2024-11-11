In 'Final Reckoning' teaser, Tom Cruise dangles from small plane
UPI News Service, 11/11/2024
Paramount Pictures is teasing Mission: Impossible -- The Final Reckoning, starring Tom Cruise.
In the trailer released Monday, viewers hear a voice say, "Our lives are not defined by any one action. Our lives are the sum of our choices."
The preview shows Cruise, who portrays Ethan Hunt, running from threats and dangling from small plane.
"As seen in the trailer, Tom Cruise wears the same wardrobe as Ethan Hunt in Mission: Impossible -- The Final Reckoning that he did performing the epic stunt for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games closing ceremony on August 11, 2024," a press release states.
During the ceremony, Cruise leapt from the State de France roof, and drove a motorcycle while holding the Olympic flag.
Cruise's seventh Mission Impossible film, Dead Reckoning, landed on Paramount+ in January after generating over $500 million in theaters.
