Dwayne Johnson sings a female empowerment song in the upcoming Moana sequel.

In Moana 2, Johnson, 52, returns to voice the demigod Maui.

The film follows his journey with Moana (Auli'i Cravalho) on a "journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she's ever faced," according to an official description.

In the first Moana movie, Maui sang the beloved song "You're Welcome."

The sequel's new track is called "Can I Get a Chee Hoo?"

"Our female writers, [Abigal] Barlow and [Emily] Bear -- Grammy-nominated for Bridgerton -- they took this idea of female empowerment and what that means, and how important that is for Maui, the demigod Maui himself, to now, not sing about himself, but moreso take Moana and tell her, 'You can do this,'" Johnson said on Good Morning America.

In addition to Moana 2, which premieres Nov. 27, Johnson stars in Red One, which will be released Nov. 15, and the Jumanji 3, which drops Dec. 2026.

"I've had this lucky career..." Johnson said on Good Morning America, "And I've reached this point in my life where I want to be challenged and do more, and part of that challenge is to take on roles, these dream roles, that I can really disappear in as best I can and challenge myself in that way."