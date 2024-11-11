A new HBO Max teaser offers a glimpse of the upcoming shows viewers can look forward to in the next year.

The 2-minute preview announced the 2025 returns of favorites like The White Lotus, The Righteous Gemstones, Peacemaker, Hacks, And Just Like That, The Gilded Age, The Rehearsal, 100 Foot Wave and Conan O'Brien Must Go.

The clip also showed footage from the eagerly awaited new series It: Welcome to Derry, Duster, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, The Pitt, Task and The Chair Company.

Specific release dates for the 2025 premieres were not announced.

"In addition to award-winning and critically acclaimed HBO and Max Originals, Max delivers captivating stories, unique narratives, and dynamic characters from an extensive library of prestige series, blockbuster films, cult classics, and much more," the company said in a press release on Sunday.