Cameron Crowe, the writer and director behind We Bought a Zoo, Almost Famous and Jerry Maguire, has a new baby girl with girlfriend Anais Smith.

Vivienne Marie Crowe, born Nov. 4, is Crowe's third child.

Crowe, 67, and Heart singer Nancy Wilson had twin boys, Curtis and William, during their 24-year-marriage. The couple divorced in 2010.

Smith, 40, posted a photo carousel to Instagram celebrating their daughter's arrival.

"In just one week, you've already added so much love and happiness to our lives with your joy, curiosity, bright eyes, unforgettable expressions, snuggles and affection," Smith captioned the images.

She added, "To watch you grow up and navigate this world will be the greatest gift, and your Dad and I will be there to guide you, celebrate you and have fun along the way! We love you!!!!"