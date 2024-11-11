MTV's Europe Music Awards included a heartfelt tribute to late musician Liam Payne.

Host Rita Ora said the former One Direction star had been "a big part of the MTV world and my world and I think a lot of yours at home and everybody in here tonight."

Payne, 31, fell from a hotel balcony while visiting Argentina in October.

Ora described him as "one of the kindest people that I knew."

"He had the biggest heart, and was always the first person to offer help in any way that he could," she said. "He brought so much joy to every room he walked into and he left such a mark on this world."

After her brief tribute, a montage of photographs played alongside the One Direction song "Night Changes," CNN reported.

Ora, who recently released the single "Ask & You Shall Receive," had previously teamed up with Payne on "For You."

During the award show, Taylor Swift was crowned Best Artist, and Sabrina Carpenter's "Espresso" was honored with the Best Song Award.

Tyla was also honored with the Best R&B award.

Meanwhile, Peso Pluma, Jimin, Imagine Dragons, Calvin Harris, and Eminem took home awards for Best Latin, K-pop, Alternative, Electronic and Hip-hop, respectively.