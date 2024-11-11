Rita Ora offers tribute to Liam Payne during MTV's EMAs
UPI News Service, 11/11/2024
MTV's Europe Music Awards included a heartfelt tribute to late musician Liam Payne.
ADVERTISEMENT
Host Rita Ora said the former One Direction star had been "a big part of the MTV world and my world and I think a lot of yours at home and everybody in here tonight."
Payne, 31, fell from a hotel balcony while visiting Argentina in October.
Ora described him as "one of the kindest people that I knew."
"He had the biggest heart, and was always the first person to offer help in any way that he could," she said. "He brought so much joy to every room he walked into and he left such a mark on this world."
After her brief tribute, a montage of photographs played alongside the One Direction song "Night Changes," CNN reported.
Ora, who recently released the single "Ask & You Shall Receive," had previously teamed up with Payne on "For You."
Copyright 2024 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.