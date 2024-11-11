Netflix's hit docuseries America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders will return for a second season in 2025.

The streaming service released a teaser for the series on Monday.

Directed by Greg Whiteley, known for Cheer and Last Chance U, the series offers an inside look at the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders following auditions and training camp to the NFL 2024-25 season. Fans will get a behind-the-scenes view at what it takes to make the squad.

The first season, which premiered in June, focused on the 2023-24 team and introduced viewers to director Kelli Finglass, who's been at the helm for 34 years.