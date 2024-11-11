Lionsgate announced Monday that Megalopolis will be available on premium video-on-demand Tuesday. Rental price is $19.99 for 48 hours at Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play, Fandango at Home and more digital retailers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Megalopolis opened theatrically in September after a festival run that included Cannes and the Toronto International Film Festival. It was writer/director Francis Ford Coppola 's passion project which he financed himself with revenues from selling vineyards.

Adam Driver stars as Cesar Catalina, an architect with a dream for the city of Megalopolis. New Rome Mayor Cicero (Giancarlo Esposito) opposes Cesar.

The "Ultimate IMAX Experience" showings included an immersive part where an actor in the theater asks a question to Cesar on the screen.

UPI praised Megalopolis in its review for Coppola's abstract vision and social themes. In an interview with UPI, Esposito and Nathalie Emmanuel said Coppola's personal investment inspired their performances.