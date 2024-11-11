Blake Shelton, Taylor Sheridan working on a singing competition series for CBS
UPI News Service, 11/11/2024
The Voice alum Blake Shelton and Yellowstone co-creator Taylor Sheridan are executive producing a new reality competition series for CBS called The Road.
ADVERTISEMENT
The show is to premiere next year and will follow a headlining superstar -- to be announced at a later date -- as they search for the next big music artist.
"There is a revolution taking place in country music. Building a platform with Blake for the next leaders of that revolution is an incredibly exciting venture," Sheridan said in a statement Monday.
"No more shiny floors and studio audiences. This is where the rubber meets the road -- literally. Get in the van, go to the next town and win the crowd. Do it enough, and you become the next leader. Simple as that."
Copyright 2024 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.