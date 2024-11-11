The Voice alum Blake Shelton and Yellowstone co-creator Taylor Sheridan are executive producing a new reality competition series for CBS called The Road.

The show is to premiere next year and will follow a headlining superstar -- to be announced at a later date -- as they search for the next big music artist.

"There is a revolution taking place in country music. Building a platform with Blake for the next leaders of that revolution is an incredibly exciting venture," Sheridan said in a statement Monday.

"No more shiny floors and studio audiences. This is where the rubber meets the road -- literally. Get in the van, go to the next town and win the crowd. Do it enough, and you become the next leader. Simple as that."