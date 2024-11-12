Those born on this date are under the sign of Scorpio.They include:-- Women's suffrage activist Elizabeth Cady Stanton in 1815-- Baha'u'llah, born Mirza Husayn Ali, founder-prophet of the Baha'i faith, in 1817-- Sculptor August Rodin in 1840-- U.S. Supreme Court Justice Harry Blackmun in 1908-- Princess Grace of Monaco, former American movie star Grace Kelly, in 1929-- Cult leader Charles Manson in 1934-- Actor\/playwright Wallace Shawn in 1943 (age 81)-- Sportscaster Al Michaels in 1944 (age 80)-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Booker T. Jones in 1944 (age 80)-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Neil Young in 1945 (age 79)-- Actor Megan Mullally in 1958 (age 66)-- Olympic gymnast Nadia Comaneci in 1961 (age 63)-- Writer Naomi Wolf in 1962 (age 62)-- Former baseball slugger Sammy Sosa in 1968 (age 56)-- Olympic figure skater Tonya Harding in 1970 (age 54)-- Actor Tamala Jones in 1974 (age 50)-- Actor Ashley Williams in 1978 (age 46)-- Actor Cote de Pablo in 1979 (age 45)-- Actor Ryan Gosling in 1980 (age 44)-- Actor Anne Hathaway in 1982 (age 42)-- Rapper Omarion, born Omari Ishmael Grandberry, in 1984 (age 40)-- Actor Raffey Cassidy in 2001 (age 23)