Those born on this date are under the sign of Scorpio.

ADVERTISEMENT

They include:

-- Women's suffrage activist Elizabeth Cady Stanton in 1815

-- Baha'u'llah, born Mirza Husayn Ali, founder-prophet of the Baha'i faith, in 1817

-- Sculptor August Rodin in 1840

-- U.S. Supreme Court Justice Harry Blackmun in 1908

-- Princess Grace of Monaco, former American movie star Grace Kelly, in 1929

-- Cult leader Charles Manson in 1934

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

-- Sportscaster Al Michaels in 1944 (age 80)

-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Booker T. Jones in 1944 (age 80)

-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Neil Young in 1945 (age 79)

-- Actor Megan Mullally in 1958 (age 66)

-- Olympic gymnast Nadia Comaneci in 1961 (age 63)

-- Writer Naomi Wolf in 1962 (age 62)

-- Former baseball slugger Sammy Sosa in 1968 (age 56)

-- Olympic figure skater Tonya Harding in 1970 (age 54)

-- Actor Tamala Jones in 1974 (age 50)

-- Actor Ashley Williams in 1978 (age 46)

-- Actor Cote de Pablo in 1979 (age 45)

-- Actor Ryan Gosling in 1980 (age 44)

-- Actor Anne Hathaway in 1982 (age 42)

-- Rapper Omarion, born Omari Ishmael Grandberry, in 1984 (age 40)

-- Actor Raffey Cassidy in 2001 (age 23)