The 2022 American Music Awards will take place Sunday in Los Angeles.

This year's ceremony will be held at Microsoft Theater and air at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.

Wayne Brady will host the AMAs, a fan-voted awards show celebrating the year's top achievements in music.

Carrie Underwood, Imagine Dragons, Anitta, Bebe Rexha, Dove Cameron and other artists will perform.

Bad Bunny leads the nominees with eight nominations, followed by Beyonce, Taylor Swift and Drake with six nominations each.

How to watch

The show will be available to stream on Hulu the next day.

Participants

Actor, comedian and television personality Wayne Brady will host the awards show.

Stevie Wonder, Charlie Puth and Ari Lennox will perform a tribute to Lionel Richie, who will receive the Icon Award.

Stevie Wonder, Charlie Puth and Ari Lennox will perform a tribute to Lionel Richie, who will receive the Icon Award.

In addition, Pink will dedicate a performance to late singer and actress Olivia Newton-John, who died at age 73 in August following a battle with breast cancer.

Nominees

Bad Bunny leads the nominees with eight nominations, including Artist of the Year. The Puerto Rican singer and rapper will compete with Adele, Beyonce, Drake, Harry Styles, Taylor Swift and The Weeknd in the category.