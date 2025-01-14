Netflix released the trailer for Apple Cider Vinegar on Tuesday. The series premieres Feb. 6.

Kaitlyn Dever stars as Belle Gibson, an Australian influencer who lied about having cancer. Netflix calls Apple Cider Vinegar "a true-ish story" inspired by Beau Donelly and Nick Toscano's book The Woman Who Fooled the World.

Dever, an American actor, speaks in an Australian accent as Belle. In the show, Belle claims to have three different types of cancer, including brain and spleen.

Alycia Debnam-Carey plays Milla, a successful influencer who catches onto Belle's lies. The actress herself is from Sydney.

Samantha Strauss created the show and wrote it with Anya Beyersdorf and Angela Betzien. Jeffrey Walker directs.