Netflix is previewing The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep, an animated film featuring Doug Cockle as the voice of Geralt of Rivia.

ADVERTISEMENT

Geralt, played by Henry Cavill in Seasons 1-3 of Netflix's live-action television series, is a Witcher, a mutated human who hunts monsters for a living.

The upcoming animated movie is set during The Witcher Season 1, taking place after Episode 5 and before Episode 6.

In Sirens of the Deep, Geralt tries to uncover who is behind a series of attacks in a seaside town with a long history of conflict between humans and merpeople.

"Humans, monsters and merpeople collide in this dark animated fantasy," an official description says.

The Witcher franchise is based on Andrzej Sapkowski's books, which were previously adapted as a series of video games. Cockle also portrayed Geralt in the video games.

The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep also features Anya Chalotra as Yennefer and Christina Wren as Essi Daven. The film premieres Feb. 11 on Netflix.