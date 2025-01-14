Mubi is rereleasing The Substance in theaters Friday. The film initially opened in theaters in September following its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival.

News of the rerelease follows Demi Moore 's Golden Globe win for Best Actress for her performance in the film. Moore plays Elisabeth Sparkle, a TV host who uses The Substance to create a younger version of herself, Sue ( Margaret Qualley ).

The Substance is nominated for seven Critics Choice Awards. The awards ceremony is postponed to Jan. 26 in light of the California wildfires.

The film is also nominated for two Independent Spirit Awards and six London Film Critics Circle Awards. UPI ranked it third on its Best Movies of 2024 list.

UPI's initial review of the film praised Moore and Qualley's performances, and writer/director Coralie Fargaet's perceptive take on a Fountain of Youth parable.

The Substance is currently streaming on Mubi and available for rent or purchase on video-on-demand retailers.