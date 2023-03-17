Alison Hammond is the new co-host of The Great British Bake Off.

ADVERTISEMENT

Channel 4 announced Friday that Hammond will join Noel Fielding as a presenter in Season 14 of the baking competition series.

Hammond replaces Matt Lucas, who announced his exit from the show in December. Hammond previously appeared as a contestant in Celebrity Bake Off, which aired in 2020.

"Finally I can talk about it! I'm absolutely thrilled to be joining the Great British Bake Off and can't wait to meet this year's bakers. It's a huge honor to be back in the tent and I can't wait to get started," she said in a press release.

"Alison is much loved, effortlessly funny and the owner of the best laugh in Britain. She was a huge hit when she appeared on Celebrity Bake Off and we're thrilled to have her back in the tent," Channel 4 chief content officer Ian Katz added.

Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood will serve as judges in Season 14.

Hammond is a British actress and television personality known for ITV's This Morning, Big Brother, Strictly Come Dancing and I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!