Great American Pure Flix announced the movie "Mr. Manhattan" on Thursday. The film premieres May 24 on the streaming service

Real-life husband and wife Alexa and Carlos PenaVega star. They play Mason and Dani, a couple who were engaged in college.

Ten years later, Mason and Dani have broken up. Mason become caretaker to his niece and nephew when their parents die in an automobile accident.

Alexa and Carlos co-starred in Hallmark Channel movies Enchanted Christmas and Love at Sea and Pure Flix series The Power Couple. They married in 2014 and have three children.

They presented their lives together on a YouTube show Lex & Los and both provided voices for the animated series The Casagrandes and The Loud House.

Carlos and Alexa were both child actors, Carlos in the Nickelodeon series Big Time Rush and Alexa in the Spy Kids movies.