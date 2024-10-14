Disney+ released a midseason trailer for Agatha All Along on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

"What does Billy Maximoff want at the end of the road?" asks Agatha ( Kathryn Hahn ) in the preview.

She is referring to Witches' Road -- "a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they're missing," according to an official description.

Earlier in the season, Billy (Joe Locke), known then only as a "mysterious teen," had pleaded with Agatha to accompany him on that journey.

In Episode 5, his true identity is revealed as Wanda's son.

Agatha All Along is a WandaVision offshoot.

"Power doesn't interest me," Billy says in the trailer. "I want something else. Something more."

Four episodes remain, and the first five are streaming on Disney+, the trailer says.