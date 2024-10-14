Disney + is previewing An Almost Christmas Story, a new animated short featuring the voice of Jim Gaffigan.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the film, Gaffigan voices an owl who becomes separated from the younger owl Moon (Cary Christopher), after Moon is attacked by a bird of prey.

"You're gonna be fine," Papa Owl says in the trailer, released Monday. "Just stay in the tree. I'll be back."

Moon does as instructed, but his hideaway soon becomes a danger in and of itself, when it is selected as the Rockefeller Christmas tree.

"What sort of forest is this?" Moon asks, peering into the Rockefeller Center.

He eventually finds himself on the subway, where he encounters Luna (Estella Madrigal), who is also lost.

"Together, they embark on a heartwarming adventure, discovering the magic of the holiday season and forming an unlikely bond as they journey back home to their parents," an official description reads.

Mamoudou Athie, Alex Ross Perry, Gianna Joseph, Phil Rosenthal, Natasha Lyonne and John C. Reilly also voice characters in the animated film.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Alfonso Cuaron produced the short, which serves as the third in his Disney+ holiday collection.

An Almost Christmas story premieres on Nov. 15.