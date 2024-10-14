The film brought in $35 million, making it North America's top performer at the box office.
Consumers will also gain access to behind-the-scenes material when purchasing The Wild Robot from platforms like Apple TV, Fandango at Home, Comcast Xfinity, Cox Microsoft Movies & TV and Movies Anywhere, a press release stated.
Bonus items include storyboard scenes that didn't make the final cut, accompanied by commentary from Chris Sanders, who directs, as well as cast member performances and introductions.
The additional footage also includes drawing tutorials and other glimpses at how The Wild Robot was made.
"Go behind the scenes to see how filmmakers pushed the boundaries of animation to achieve the uniquely immersive world of The Wild Robot," a press release said.
