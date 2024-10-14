Apple TV+ is teasing Silo Season 2.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the season Monday featuring Rebecca Ferguson

Silo is a post-apocalyptic sci-fi drama based on the Hugh Howey book trilogy. The show takes place in a dystopian world where the last 10,000 people on Earth live in a mile-deep silo "protecting them from the toxic and deadly world outside." None of the inhabitants, however, know when or why the silo was built and those who try to find out face fatal consequences.

Ferguson plays Juliette, "an engineer who seeks answers about a loved one's murder and tumbles onto a mystery that goes far deeper than she could have ever imagined, leading her to discover that if the lies don't kill you, the truth will," an official synopsis reads.

The trailer shows Juliette (Ferguson) struggling to survive her expedition in the outside world, while at home, Bernard (Tim Robbins) declares her dead. Juliette becomes a rallying point for a rebellion as others also reject the lies and seek the truth.

"I need to know what happened here. For my friends, my family," she says in one scene. "All we're trying to do is survive."

The cast also includes David Oyelowo as Holston, Common as Robert and Iain Glen as Dr. Pete. Steve Zahn joins Season 2 as a survivor from another silo.

"Season 2 is dark. It's a bonkers exciting season," Ferguson previously told TheWrap. "It is huge, man."

Silo Season 2 will consist of 10 episodes and premiere Nov. 15 on Apple TV+.