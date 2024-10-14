John Mulaney, Ego Nwodim, Sam Richardson join 'Poker Face' Season 2
UPI News Service, 10/14/2024
Peacock announced three new guest stars for Poker Face Season 2 on Monday. John Mulaney, Ego Nwodim and Sam Richardon join the new season.
Poker Face stars Natasha Lyonne as a crime solver on the road. Lyonne also executive produces creator Rian Johnson, showrunner Tony Tost and Ram Bergman, Nena Rodrigue, Adam Arkin, Nora Zuckerman and Lilla Zuckerman.
