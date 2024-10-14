Peacock announced three new guest stars for Poker Face Season 2 on Monday. John Mulaney, Ego Nwodim and Sam Richardon join the new season.

Poker Face stars Natasha Lyonne as a crime solver on the road. Lyonne also executive produces creator Rian Johnson , showrunner Tony Tost and Ram Bergman, Nena Rodrigue, Adam Arkin, Nora Zuckerman and Lilla Zuckerman.

Peacock previously announced Giancarlo Esposito, Katie Holmes, Gaby Hoffman, Kumail Nanjiani, Sherry Cola, Kevin Corrigan, Ben Marshall, Kathrine Narducci, Cynthia Erivo, BJ Novk and Margo Martindale guest starring in Season 2.

Season 1 earned four Emmy nominations including one for Lyonne's performance and guest star Judith Light's.

Peacock has not set the date for Season 2 yet.