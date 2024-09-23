Bji¶rn Ulvaeus, of the Swedish musical group ABBA, said "I do" once again on Saturday.

Ulvaeus and Christina Sas are now husband and wife, according to a social media post.

"They met in Nurnberg in 2021 in connection with the release of ABBA's last album Voyage and started dating in the spring of 2022," the 79-year-old pop icon's Instagram post reads. "The wedding took place in Copenhagen in the presence of close friends and family."

This is Ulvaeus' third marriage. He and Agnetha Fi¤ltskog, also of ABBA, had been married nearly a decade, while he and Lena Kallersji¶ had been married more than 40 years.

Voyage was ABBA's first album since their unofficial 1982 split, and its release included a 2022 digital concert.

"When we got into the studio after 39 years it was like no time had been lost. This is what we really love to do, and to be able to do it at 70 is deep satisfaction, as well," ABBA members had said about their new work.