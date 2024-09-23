Oscar-winning actor Jamie Foxx escorted his daughter Corinne down the aisle at her weekend wedding to Joe Hooten.

People, the New York Post and TMZ reported Sunday that Jamie wore a sharp black tuxedo when he attended Saturday night's formal affair with his girlfriend, Alyce Huckstepp.

His former Jamie Foxx Show co-star Garcelle Beauvais was among the guests and shared several photos from the ceremony and reception, but the portraits have since been taken down.

Corinne was seen in the deleted images wearing a gorgeous, off-the-shoulder white gown that is short in the front and long in the back and adorned with a floral pattern.

The newlyweds met in 2018 when they both attended the University of Southern California.

They announced their engagement last December.

"From the first time I saw you, I knew you were my forever," Corinne captioned a carousel of Instagram photos, including one of her hugging Hooten and showing off a large emerald-cut diamond ring.

Corinne and Jamie co-host the game show Beat Shazam.