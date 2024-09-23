Jane's Addiction lead singer Perry Farrell is seeking medical treatment after an on-stage altercation with guitarist Dave Navarro abruptly ended their concert tour.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Beyond grateful and so very humbled we are, to all the dears that have taken the time to send us such beautiful words of love and support -- checking in over and over again to make sure we are well taken care of. Offering love and compassion, words of kindness, and even your homes for us to escape to... Like attracts like," Etty Lau Farrell wrote on Instagram Sunday.

"Kindness attracts kindness. As you know, Perry is the gentlest of souls. We are equally astonished at Perry's physical outburst as you are -- but you must know that Perry must had been pushed to his absolute limit.. to that end we apologize."

Etty Lau said her husband is taking some time off and plans to see an otolaryngologist and a neurologist to try to figure out what caused him recently to throw a punch at his bandmate during a show in Boston.

"If you know and love Perry well, you know there's no need for me to address the other false narratives. Our souls know," Etty Lau said.

"With all of your love, kindness, compassion and support, you know, Perry will persevere.. He will recover. He will be happy again. He will once again be able to share his music, vision and artistry -- unbridled."

The group was founded in 1985, but has broken up and reunited several times since then.

This was the band's first tour in 14 years. They released their latest album, Imminent Redemption, in July.