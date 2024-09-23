Amazon MGM Studios is teasing the new film Red One.

The studio shared a trailer for the movie Sunday featuring Chris Evans and Dwayne Johnson

Red One is a holiday action-comedy film written by Chris Morgan (Fast & Furious) and Jake Kasdan (Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle).

Evans plays Jack O'Malley, a bounty hunter who reluctantly teams up with Callum Drift (Johnson), the head of North Pole security, to rescue Santa Claus (J.K. Simmons) after he is kidnapped and save Christmas.

Lucy Liu, Kiernan Shipka, Bonnie Hunt, Kristofer Hivju, Nick Kroll and Wesley Kimmel also star.

Amazon MGM released a first trailer for the film in June.

Red One opens in theaters Nov. 15.