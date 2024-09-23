Red One is a holiday action-comedy film written by Chris Morgan (Fast & Furious) and Jake Kasdan (Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle).
Evans plays Jack O'Malley, a bounty hunter who reluctantly teams up with Callum Drift (Johnson), the head of North Pole security, to rescue Santa Claus (J.K. Simmons) after he is kidnapped and save Christmas.
