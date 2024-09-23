Paramount Pictures released a new trailer for Ridley Scott's Gladiator II on Monday.

"It is an art, choosing gladiators. They're usually prisoners of war," says Denzel Washington , who plays Macrinus, as the trailer opens.

The sequel follows Lucius, portrayed by Paul Mescal, the former heir to the Empire, who is taken prisoner and becomes a fighter.

"Years after witnessing the death of the revered hero Maximus at the hands of his uncle, Lucius is forced to enter the Colosseum after his home is conquered by the tyrannical Emperors who now lead Rome with an iron fist," an official synopsis says. "With rage in his heart and the future of the Empire at stake, Lucius must look to his past to find strength and honor to return the glory of Rome to its people."

In the 2000 film, Maximus was portrayed by Russell Crowe.

Scott directed both movies.

"I'll never forget sitting in the theater and watching Gladiator for the first time," said Pedro Pascal, who plays Marcus Acacius. "I saw it twice. To be on this journey, sharing the next chapter of this incredible story is beyond anything I could have imagined."

The film also stars Joseph Quinn, Fred Hechinger, Lior Ran, Derek Jacobi and Connie Nielsen.

"I think this is the biggest film I've been on," says Washington. "They built the Colosseum. It's a ride. The spectacle, everywhere you turn you feel like you're in that world, and I love that."

The film opens in theaters Nov. 22.