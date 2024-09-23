Thunderbolts* is a superhero film based on Marvel Comics characters. The movie follows the titular Thunderbolts, a team of misfit antiheroes who go on missions for the U.S. government.
Pugh stars as Yelena Belova, with Harbour as Alexei Shostakov, aka Red Guardian, Stan as Bucky Barnes, aka Winter Soldier, Hannah John-Kamen as Ava Starr, aka Ghost, Wyatt Russell as John Walker, aka U.S. Agent, and Olga Kurylenko as Antonia Dreykov, aka Taskmaster.
