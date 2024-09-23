Marvel Entertainment is giving a glimpse of the new film Thunderbolts*.

Thunderbolts* is a superhero film based on Marvel Comics characters. The movie follows the titular Thunderbolts, a team of misfit antiheroes who go on missions for the U.S. government.

Pugh stars as Yelena Belova, with Harbour as Alexei Shostakov, aka Red Guardian, Stan as Bucky Barnes, aka Winter Soldier, Hannah John-Kamen as Ava Starr, aka Ghost, Wyatt Russell as John Walker, aka U.S. Agent, and Olga Kurylenko as Antonia Dreykov, aka Taskmaster.

The cast also includes Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine.

Thunderbolts* is written by Eric Pearson, Lee Sung Jin and Joanna Calo, and directed by Jake Schreier (Paper Towns).

The film opens in theaters in May 2025.

Marvel is also developing a reboot of Fantastic Four starring Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Joseph Quinn. The movie opens in July 2025.