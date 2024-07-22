Disney/Ricky Middlesworth

By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 07/22/2024



ADVERTISEMENT

ABC says Aaron Erb is ready to love someone to the moon and back

Aaron Erb has a twin brother from Bachelor Nation

bachelor graduated from Oklahoma State University

Aaron Erb has a passion for fitness and adrenaline

ADVERTISEMENT

Aaron Erb lived in California for well over five years

Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.