Aaron Erb is hoping to win Jenn Tran's heart on The Bachelorette, but he has found himself in the center of drama.

Aaron is a 29-year-old aerospace engineer from Tulsa, OK, who dreams of being an F-22 Raptor pilot.

Aaron made a strong first impression on Jenn when The Bachelorette began, but he quickly became annoyed with the outspoken and loud Devin Strader.

Aaron thought Devin was stepping on the other guys' toes, and at one point in Australia, Aaron gifted Devin a book titled Principles for Self-Growth.

Aaron claimed the gesture was well-intentioned and from the kindness of his heart, but Devin viewed the gift as a passive-aggressive way of telling him that he lacked emotional awareness and intelligence.

Will Aaron let drama stand in the way of his relationship with Jenn, or will he be able to set his frustration aside and keep his eye on the prize?

Until viewers can get to know Aaron better and watch more his connection with Jenn unfold on The Bachelorette, let's learn some things about this bachelor right now.

Below is a list of five facts Reality TV World has compiled about The Bachelorette bachelor Aaron Erb.


ABC says Aaron Erb is ready to love someone to the moon and back

Aaron is a romantic who is excited about the opportunity to find true love.

Aaron got married at age 21 and then got divorced, but the engineer says he's emotionally available and ready to meet the girl of his dreams.

Aaron has referred to himself as "the lovERBoy," and he claims to be a giver rather than a receiver in relationships.

Aaron wants to find adventure with his future wife and hopefully find a love that's out of this world.

Aaron Erb has a twin brother from Bachelor Nation

Aaron is the older brother of Noah Erb -- by only about seven minutes. The boys are two of 11 children.

Noah had appeared on The Bachelorette's sixteenth season before finding love with Abigail Heringer on Bachelor in Paradise's seventh season.

Aaron and Noah are extremely close. Aaron even referred to Noah as his "best friend" on Instagram. However, the brothers are also very competitive.


The Bachelorette bachelor graduated from Oklahoma State University

Aaron earned a Bachelor's degree in Fire Protection & Safety Engineering Technology in 2017 from Oklahoma State University.

After graduating from college with a 3.68 GPA, Aaron began a job working as a System Safety Engineer for United Launch Alliance in March 2021. He held down that job for over a year.

Aaron subsequently got a job as a Space Vehicle Systems Engineer for Northrop Grumman in July 2022. He was still working for that company when he was cast on The Bachelorette.


Aaron Erb has a passion for fitness and adrenaline

Aaron's guilty pleasure is working out and eating his body weight in good food, especially in steak and mashed potatoes, according to BachelorNation.com.

Aaron isn't shy when it comes to talking about mental health and self-awareness.

The bachelor also enjoys spending time on the lake, playing volleyball, and perfecting his golf game.

Aaron Erb lived in California for well over five years

After Aaron received his education in Oklahoma, he moved to Manhattan Beach, CA, and spent quite a few years there.

But in 2023, Aaron decided to make a big change. In October 2023, Aaron moved back to Oklahoma, where he bought a house in Tulsa. Noah essentially returned to his roots and wanted to live near family, including Noah.

"After 7 years away it feels good to come back home to a place that I love and know," Aaron wrote on Instagram alongside pictures of his house.

"Excited for a new start and can't wait to fill this house up with friends, memories, and lots and lots of fresh brewed coffee smells."

