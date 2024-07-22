Aaron made a strong first impression on Jenn when The Bachelorette began, but he quickly became annoyed with the outspoken and loud Devin Strader.
Aaron thought Devin was stepping on the other guys' toes, and at one point in Australia, Aaron gifted Devin a book titled Principles for Self-Growth.
Aaron claimed the gesture was well-intentioned and from the kindness of his heart, but Devin viewed the gift as a passive-aggressive way of telling him that he lacked emotional awareness and intelligence.
Will Aaron let drama stand in the way of his relationship with Jenn, or will he be able to set his frustration aside and keep his eye on the prize?
Until viewers can get to know Aaron better and watch more his connection with Jenn unfold onThe Bachelorette, let's learn some things about this bachelor right now.
Aaron Erb lived in California for well over five years
After Aaron received his education in Oklahoma, he moved to Manhattan Beach, CA, and spent quite a few years there.
But in 2023, Aaron decided to make a big change. In October 2023, Aaron moved back to Oklahoma, where he bought a house in Tulsa. Noah essentially returned to his roots and wanted to live near family, including Noah.
"After 7 years away it feels good to come back home to a place that I love and know," Aaron wrote on Instagram alongside pictures of his house.
"Excited for a new start and can't wait to fill this house up with friends, memories, and lots and lots of fresh brewed coffee smells."