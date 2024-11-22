Apple TV+ has signed off on Your Friends & Neighbors Season 2, even though Season 1 doesn't premiere until April.

The first nine-episodes follow Andrew Cooper ( Jon Hamm ), a former hedge fund manager who is navigating the loss of his job and his marriage when he turns to crime.

"The fact that they've ordered a second season before we aired our first is an incredible validation and a tribute to the work of this stellar cast, as well as the crew, writers, directors and producers who worked so hard to make this show what it is," said Jonathan Tropper, who created the series.

Amanda Peet, Olivia Munn, Hoon Lee, Mark Tallman, Lena Hall, Aimee Carrero, Eunice Bae, Isabel Marie Gravitt and Donovan Colan also star.

John Hamm also guest stars in Landman, which drew more than five million viewers in its two-episode premiere Sunday.

Season 1 of Your Friends & Neighbors premieres April 11.