Speak No Evil, a psychological horror movie about a family vacation gone terribly wrong, will stream on Peacock.

The Blumhouse Productions film follows Louise ( Mackenzie Davis ), Ben (Scoot McNairy) and their daughter Agnes (Alix West Lefler), as they try to escape what was supposed to be a vacation with new friends.

"When they discover their hosts are hiding sinister motives, Ben and Louise fear their family may be pawns in a disturbing plot," an official synopsis reads.

James McAvoy portrays Paddy, "a charismatic man masking unspeakable darkness," while Aisling Franciosi portrays his partner Ciara, and Daniel Hough plays Ant, their mute child.

The movie made its theatrical debut Sept. 13.

Speak No Evil starts streaming Dec. 6 on Peacock.