HOME > Deal Or No Deal Monty Brinton/NBC

Will Kirby hints at retiring from reality TV after 'Deal or No Deal Island'

By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 01/18/2025



has hinted at plans to "retire" from reality television after Season 2 of Deal or No Deal Island.



ADVERTISEMENT "This is a young person's game," Dr. Will, 52,



"I really love what I do for a living. I love reality television and I have been part of it for 25 years. But nothing in life is sadder than a reality television person who doesn't know when to retire."



Will began his journey on reality television back in 2001 with Season 2 of Big Brother, and he just joined Deal or No Deal Island's January 14 episode.



After filming NBC's Deal or No Deal Island with a younger cast, Will shared, "If I'm being really transparent, I think it's time to pass the torch. And this is the best group to pass the torch to."



Will won the $500,000 grand prize on Season 2 of Big Brother in 2001, and then he returned for Big Brother: All Stars in 2006, on which he placed fourth. He was more affectionately known as Dr. Evil during his time on the show.



Will proceeded to host Big Brother jury roundtables in 2013, and he just exited the show last year.



"I can confirm that I will not be serving as the Big Brother jury roundtable host this season," Will told Parade in September 2024.



"It's simply time to hang up the proverbial cleats. The run I've had on the show, first as contestant and then as a host, is practically unheard of but nothing lasts forever; I am ready to pass the reality television baton!"



Will -- who co-starred on E!'s Dr. 90210 reality series and has also made appearances on Peacock's The Traitors -- will be shown competing in physical challenges against opponents in an island setting to retrieve briefcases containing cash on Deal or No Deal Island this season.



"I can't in good conscience tell you that I tried to win a lot of the competitions," Will teased to People.



"I may or may not have been throwing a lot of the competitions."



Will also said he knew winning would be a longshot -- and that he wouldn't be able to hide his reality TV past from the other contestants.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

"I was well aware of my reputation," Will told the magazine. "So I came in hot, guns blazing. I wanted to win people over."



Will boasted of his reputation, "Please let me address your question with a question of my own: What other non-scripted television show cast member is still relevant nearly two decades after his or her first appearance?"



He continued to brag, "I laid the foundation for the antihero gameplay that fans relish today, I was the architect of alliances and I'm well-rounded in every aspect of strategic gameplay."



Will also claimed he had provided "pure unadulterated entertainment enveloped in a comedic shell."



"On top of all that, I literally created the word 'showmance.' So... unequivocally, I'm the best to ever play," Will said.



But Dr. Will noted how he "couldn't be who" he really is on Deal or No Deal Island, which is supposedly a "meek and quiet and introverted" guy who "reads books and goes to bed at 9PM."



"Not only is that not good for the show, it's just not what people would've believed," Will explained.



"So I came in just screaming and yelling. I came here to entertain."



ADVERTISEMENT

About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski

Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON GOOGLE NEWS Will Kirby has hinted at plans to "retire" from reality television after Season 2 of Deal or No Deal Island."This is a young person's game," Dr. Will, 52, told People in a recent interview."I really love what I do for a living. I love reality television and I have been part of it for 25 years. But nothing in life is sadder than a reality television person who doesn't know when to retire."Will began his journey on reality television back in 2001 with Season 2 of Big Brother, and he just joined Deal or No Deal Island's January 14 episode.After filming NBC's Deal or No Deal Island with a younger cast, Will shared, "If I'm being really transparent, I think it's time to pass the torch. And this is the best group to pass the torch to."Will won the $500,000 grand prize on Season 2 of Big Brother in 2001, and then he returned for Big Brother: All Stars in 2006, on which he placed fourth. He was more affectionately known as Dr. Evil during his time on the show.Will proceeded to host Big Brother jury roundtables in 2013, and he just exited the show last year."I can confirm that I will not be serving as the Big Brother jury roundtable host this season," Will told Parade in September 2024."It's simply time to hang up the proverbial cleats. The run I've had on the show, first as contestant and then as a host, is practically unheard of but nothing lasts forever; I am ready to pass the reality television baton!"Will -- who co-starred on E!'s Dr. 90210 reality series and has also made appearances on Peacock's The Traitors -- will be shown competing in physical challenges against opponents in an island setting to retrieve briefcases containing cash on Deal or No Deal Island this season."I can't in good conscience tell you that I tried to win a lot of the competitions," Will teased to People."I may or may not have been throwing a lot of the competitions."Will also said he knew winning would be a longshot -- and that he wouldn't be able to hide his reality TV past from the other contestants."I was well aware of my reputation," Will told the magazine. "So I came in hot, guns blazing. I wanted to win people over."Will boasted of his reputation, "Please let me address your question with a question of my own: What other non-scripted television show cast member is still relevant nearly two decades after his or her first appearance?"He continued to brag, "I laid the foundation for the antihero gameplay that fans relish today, I was the architect of alliances and I'm well-rounded in every aspect of strategic gameplay."Will also claimed he had provided "pure unadulterated entertainment enveloped in a comedic shell.""On top of all that, I literally created the word 'showmance.' So... unequivocally, I'm the best to ever play," Will said.But Dr. Will noted how he "couldn't be who" he really is on Deal or No Deal Island, which is supposedly a "meek and quiet and introverted" guy who "reads books and goes to bed at 9PM.""Not only is that not good for the show, it's just not what people would've believed," Will explained."So I came in just screaming and yelling. I came here to entertain."The winner of each Deal or No Deal Island challenge selects a contestant to play "Banker's Challenge," where the player will attempt to make a good offer on a briefcase to avoid elimination. The last contestant standing will play a high-stakes game of Deal or No Deal. DEAL OR NO DEAL MORE DEAL OR NO DEAL NEWS << PRIOR STORY

NeNe Leakes hints she's open to 'The Real Housewives of Atlanta' return NEXT STORY >>

Juliana Pasquarosa: 5 things to know about 'The Bachelor' bachelorette Juliana Pasquarosa

Get more Reality TV World! Follow us on Twitter, like us on Facebook or add our RSS feed.















ADVERTISEMENT

































ADVERTISEMENT















































