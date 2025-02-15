The Weeknd's Hurry Up Tomorrow is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Bad Bunny's Debi Tirar Mas Fotos, followed by SZA's SOS at No. 3, Kendrick Lamar 's GNX at No. 4 and Billie Eilish's Hit Me Hard and Soft at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Chappell Roan's Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess at No. 6, Sabrina Carpenter's Short n'Sweet at No. 7, Morgan Wallen's One Thing at a Time at No. 8, Taylor Swift's Tortured Poets Department at No. 9 and Gracie Abrams' Secret of Us at No. 10.