A Goonies sequel is in the works with Steven Spielberg and Chris Columbus, producers from the 1985 adventure film, returning.

Variety said Lauren Shuler Donner , widow the of the original film's director, will executive produce alongside Spielberg and Columbus.

Deadline said no director for the new film has been announced, but Old Henry scribe Potsy Ponciroli has been hired to pen the new chapter.

The news arrives about two weeks after former cast members Sean Astin, Josh Brolin, Jeff Cohen and Corey Feldman -- most of whom are now in their 50s -- reunited to celebrate Oscar winner Ke Huy Quan's hand and footprint ceremony in Hollywood and the premiere of Astin and Quan's new movie, Love Hurts.

It is unclear what the story would be or who from the original cast will return.

Columbus wrote the original film based on a story by Spielberg and directed by Donner, who died in 2021.

"HAPPY VALENTINES DAY #EVERYBODY & BOY DO I HAV AN EXCITING BIT OF NEWS 2 MAKE UR HEARTS FLUTTER! IT SEEMS AFTER 40 YRS OF SAYING NO, THE ANSWER MAY BCOME YES AFTER ALL! ACCORDING 2 â¦@Varietyâ© #GOONIES2 IS A GO: The Goonies 2' With Steven Spielberg," Feldman wrote on X Friday.

The movie followed a group of young friends who embark on a treasure hunt in an effort to save their Oregon homes from greedy real estate developers.