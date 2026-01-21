War of the Worlds and Disney's Snow White tied as the 2025 films with the most Razzie Awards nominations -- six -- on Wednesday.

The films are both up for Worst Picture and Worst Remake.

War is also in the running for Worst Actor for Ice Cube, Worst Screen Combo for Ice Cube and His Zoom Camera, Worst Director for Rich Lee and Worst Screenplay for Kenny Golde and Marc Hyman.

Snow White was also mentioned for Worst Supporting Actor for all seven "artificial" dwarfs, Worst Screen Combo for Snow White and the dwarfs, Worst Director for Marc Webb and Worst Screenplay for Erin Cressida Wilson.

Other nominees for Worst Picture include The Electric State, Hurry Up Tomorrow and Star Trek: Section 31.

Also in the running for Worst Actor are Dave Bautista for In The Lost Lands, Scott Eastwood for Alarum, Jared Leto for Tron: Ares and Abel " The Weeknd " Tesfaye for Hurry Up Tomorrow.

Shortlisted for Worst Actress are Ariana DeBose for Love Hurts, Milla Jovovich for In The Lost Lands, Natalie Portman for Fountain Of Youth, Rebel Wilson for Bride Hard and Michele Yeoh for Star Trek: Section 31.

Hurry Up Tomorrow and Star Trek: Section 31 each earned five Razzie nods apiece, while The Electric State scored three nods.

"Winners" will be announced at a ceremony on March 14.