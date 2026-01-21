Netflix is teasing the docuseries Being Gordan Ramsay ahead of the show's arrival on the streamer Feb. 18.

The trailer released Wednesday shows the chef taking on his "most ambitious project" as he endeavors to open 22 Bishopsgate.

"Five businesses under one roof.... The budget is million pounds, and I'm doing that personally," he said in the preview.

The show follows Ramsay as he encounters various obstacles related to this new project.

"Taking place over nine months, the series will provide exclusive access to the Ramsay family, as Gordon balances his various work commitments and life as a husband to his wife, Tana, and father to their six children," an official synopsis reads.