Music artist Thalia is set to host Premio Lo Nuestro 2026.

The awards show will broadcast on Univision, Unimas and Galavision Feb. 19 at 7 p.m. EST.

"Premio Lo Nuestro has been part of my story for many years and returning to this stage as a host is something that fills me with excitment," Thalia said in a statement.

The upcoming ceremony marks her fourth time as host.

"It's a celebration of our music, our roots and the Latin talent that continues to shine on a global level," she added.

Thalia is up for Best Female Combination and Mexican Music Collaboration of the Year.

Nadia Ferreira and Clarissa Molina will also take the stage as hosts, a press release states.

Bad Bunny, Carin Leon, Myke Towers and Rauw Alejandro are up for 10 potential awards, while Beele, Fuerza Regida and Karol G each received eight nominations.