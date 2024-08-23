Vikings and Heels actor Alexander Ludwig has signed on to star in the new horror thriller, Night Comes, opposite Dafne Keen from Deadpool & Wolverine and Samantha Lorraine from Dora and the Search for Sol Dorado.

"This is gonna be a fun one! Cant wait to get going," Ludwig posted on Instagram Thursday.

Magnum P.I. alum Jay Hernandez, who wrote the screenplay with Jason Bourque and Nancy Isaak, is set to make his feature film directorial debut with the project.

Principal photography is slated to start next month in Vancouver.

"Night Comes unfolds against the backdrop of a cataclysmic event that threatens to engulf humanity," said a synopsis from Impossible Dream Entertainment and Big Picture Cinema Group.

"Two sisters manage to escape the horror only to find themselves thrust into a perilous struggle for survival, tasked with a mission that holds the fate of mankind in the balance."

No release dad has been announced yet.