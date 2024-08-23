French & Saunders and Vicar of Dibley alum Dawn French is returning to British television in a new six-part comedy called Can You Keep a Secret?

ADVERTISEMENT

French will co-star with Mark Heap from Friday Night Dinner and Green Wing on the BBC series, which was written by Simon Mayhew-Archer and directed by Simon Hynd.

"Can You Keep a Secret? hilariously delves into a rarely portrayed stage of the family life cycle, blending classic sitcom elements with an exhilarating farcical crime twist," Jon Petrie, director of BBC Comedy, said in a statement Thursday.

"With Dawn French and Mark Heap leading the cast, this is an irresistible new comedy and I can't wait for BBC viewers to see it."

The show is about struggling retirees Debbie and William who see an irresistible opportunity when William is mistakenly declared dead and his life insurance policy is about to be paid out.