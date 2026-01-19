Famed Italian fashion designer Valentino Garavani died in his home in Rome at the age of 93 on Monday.

Garavani, more commonly referred to simply as Valentino, designed dresses for celebrities and royalty over his more than 60-year career. His work was worn by Julia Roberts Jacqueline Kennedy , Princess of Sweden and many more.

Born in Voghera, Italy, on May 11, 1932, Garavani took to fashion at a young age.

He studied fashion in Milan before moving to Paris to attend the Ecole de la Chambre Syndicale de la Couture Parisienne, a private institution focused on creative professions.

When Garavani graduated, he began learning from designer Jean Desses. Desses was known for designing clothes for the queen of Greece, Queen Frederika. Garavani worked for Desses for five years.

In 1960, after setting out on his own and opening his design studio, Garavani partnered with Giancarlo Giammetti, an architecture student at the time. Giammetti focused on running the business side of Garavani's operation while he focused on designing.

The pair opened Valentino Company, a staple in the fashion industry for more than 50 years. Garavani and Giammetti were also romantic partners for a time but after breaking up they continued to work together.

Garavani put himself on the map in 1962 when he was invited to participate in a fashion show at the Pitti Palace in Florence, Italy.

From there, he made a name for himself as the designer of choice for many notable people, bolstered by dressing former first lady Kennedy.

In 1998, Garavani and Giammetti sold Valentino Company for $300 million.