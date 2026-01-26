Tyra Bank revisits 'America's Next Top Model' in Netflix docuseries
UPI News Service, 01/26/2026
Reality Check: Inside America's Next Top Model revisits the reality competition series that became appointment television for a generation of viewers in the early 2000s.
ADVERTISEMENT
Hosted and executive produced by Tyra Banks, America's Next Top Model promised a path into the modeling world and quickly turned into a pop-culture obsession, complete with catchphrases and moments fans still quote today.
The three-part documentary reflects on the show's rise and the intense pressures placed on contestants as the series grew into a ratings powerhouse.
Featuring interviews with Banks, Jay Manuel, Jay Alexander, Nigel Barker and several of the show's most well-known contestants, Reality Check looks back at the show's most memorable moments while also examining how reality television has changed since ANTM first aired.
Reality Check: Inside America's Next Top Model begins streaming on Netflix on Feb. 16.
Copyright 2026 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.