Reality Check: Inside America's Next Top Model revisits the reality competition series that became appointment television for a generation of viewers in the early 2000s.

Hosted and executive produced by Tyra Banks , America's Next Top Model promised a path into the modeling world and quickly turned into a pop-culture obsession, complete with catchphrases and moments fans still quote today.

The three-part documentary reflects on the show's rise and the intense pressures placed on contestants as the series grew into a ratings powerhouse.

Featuring interviews with Banks, Jay Manuel, Jay Alexander, Nigel Barker and several of the show's most well-known contestants, Reality Check looks back at the show's most memorable moments while also examining how reality television has changed since ANTM first aired.

Reality Check: Inside America's Next Top Model begins streaming on Netflix on Feb. 16.